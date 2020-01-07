Gaston County Receives First Reported Rabies Case of 2020

GASTONIA, NC– On Friday January 2nd, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement received a call in reference to a possible rabid animal after a family dog killed a raccoon.

Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated the incident and the deceased raccoon was sent to

the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh.

On Tuesday January 7th, the raccoon specimen tested positive for rabies.

The Adult Female Chow Chow incontact with the raccoon was up to date on her required rabies vaccinations and received a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure.

Animal Care completed a neighborhood canvass in the area of Armstrong Park Road Gastonia to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified Gaston County Department Health and Human

Services for their regular follow up investigation.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of animal owners and community.