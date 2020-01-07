Lincoln County Commissioners Vote To Become Second Amendment Sanctuary

LINCOLN, N.C. — Lincoln County leaders call it a bold stand to protect their constitutional rights. They now join three other North Carolina counties passing a resolution declaring their community a second amendment sanctuary. Leaders in Lincoln County call it a stand to protect the people.

Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night on a resolution declaring Lincoln County a second sanctuary. The move comes after thousands of residents signed a petition urging the support of a county-wide ordinance to ensure no attempts to disarm Lincoln County residents will be tolerated.

“The people of the United States are in fear somewhat that at some point in time and I don’t know what time that may be, that the government will try to take away their guns. Hopefully that will never happen, and if it does there will be blood in the streets and hell to pay,” says Carrol Mitchem, Chairman of the Lincoln County Commission.

Dozens of cities and counties across the nation have declared themselves 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries, and Iredell County could be next. Sheriff Darren Campbell tweeted Tuesday that he will draft a resolution to present to commissioners.