Panthers Set To Hire Baylor’s Matt Rhule As New Head Coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Yahoo Sports are reporting that the Carolina Panthers have made an agreement with Baylor’s Matt Rhule to become their new head coach. Despite saying he would be staying at Baylor, other teams in the NFL have been looking at Rhule and was rumored to be a top target for the New York Giants, who were expecting to interview him Tuesday.
Rhule has some NFL experience as the assistant offensive line coach at the New York Giants in 2012 before returning to Temple as head coach there. In 2017, Rhule moved to Baylor, taking the Bears from a 1-11 record in his first season to a regular-season winning finish of 11-1 in 2019, and a berth into the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma and playing the Sugar Bowl on New Years Day.
This is a developing story.