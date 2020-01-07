Sunny And Pleasant Wednesday, Unsettled Late Week

Clouds will move out of the area as we go into the evening with mostly clear skies overnight, lows in the low 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite nice with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Friday with showers developing late in the day, highs will soar into the low to mid 60s. The weekend will be very mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers Saturday will become a steady rain late before tapering off Saturday night. Although some lingering showers are possible Sunday, most communities will remain dry. Above average temperatures and unsettled conditions will linger into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, a chilly night. Low 32°. W wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny skies, slightly above average temperatures. High 57°. W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, a cold night. Low 32°. Light wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, another nice January afternoon. High 55°. Light wind.