Wilson’s World: Cooking Breakfast At The Ronald McDonald House With Cowfish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was at the Ronald McDonald House in Dilworth Tuesday Morning, with his friends from The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar! Once a month, the staff at Cowfish come to Ronald McDonald House to cook breakfast for the families that are staying there.

If you visit Cowfish, make sure to order the Roll That Love Built – $2 from every sushi roll will go to the Ronald McDonald House!

See how you can help at Ronald McDonald House at rmhofcharlotte.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.