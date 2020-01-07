Wintry Mix for the Mountains, Rain for the Piedmont

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ashe, Avery, Watauga and the northern portions of Burke and Caldwell counties until 4 pm. Snow accumulations of up to an inch are likely, however, higher elevations could see even more. A light glaze of ice is more likely for the northern foothills with rain elsewhere. Showers will wrap up by early afternoon. The wind will pick up behind this system with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Highs today will reach the mid-50s across Piedmont. Mild through the work week with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Showers return late Friday after highs reach the low 60s. Warm and even feeling soupy for early January this weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain and storms likely Saturday into Sunday. Showers pick back up on Monday.

Today: Rain. High: 56 Wind: NW 5-15; G30

Tonight: Clear. Low: 33 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Wed: Sunny. High: 57 Wind: W 5 mph

Wed Night: Clear Low: 32 Wind: Calm