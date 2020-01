CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A body has been found in the Catawba River off of I-85 bridge near the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line Wednesday afternoon, multiple reports say.

Around 1:30 p.m. CMPD received a call after someone spotted a body floating in the river.

Alongside CMPD the Charlotte Fire Department is on the scene to help recover the victim.

At this time there is no names and no possible cause of death have been released.

This is a developing story at this time.