CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will be a temporary road closure on January 8th on Interstate 485 near the Elm Lane overpass to relocate power lines that are across that area.

The roadblock will begin around midnight and is expected to last for around 30 minutes.

This will temporarily affect traffic along I-485 in both directions.

There will not be a signed detour due to the short duration of time.

Drivers can take N.C. 51 to avoid any delays.