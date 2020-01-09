Claremont Man Arrested For Breaking Into Police Cruiser

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Deputies say they arrested a man who was armed with a machete and broke into a police cruiser.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Aleksandr Sergeyevich Shishkov’s home in the Claremont community around 9am on January 9th after he reportedly called 911 to report that he was going to shoot people who were trespassing on his property, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the home but Shishkov had left the residence on foot and entered a wooded area, according to deputies.

Just before 10am, deputies say Shishkov began broadcasting transmissions over a law enforcement radio frequency. Authorities determined he broke into a police cruiser that was parked at the residence of an off-duty Catawba Police Officer, according to a news release.

Deputies found Shishkov inside the police cruiser and were able to take him into custody. They say Shishkov was still armed with a machete when he was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He will be charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misuse of 911.