Last Dry Day Before Rain Returns

Slightly cooler today, but still above average with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon with a mostly cloudy evening. Showers return late Friday as temps reach the low 60s. Unsettled weather for the weekend with rain and even a few storms late Saturday as temps climb into the low 70s during the day and only fall to the 50s at night. Soggy through early next week.

Today: Clouds Fill In. High: 53 Wind: SE 3-5 mph

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 40 Wind: Calm

Fri: Showers Late. High: 60 Wind: SE 5-7 mph

Fri Night. Rain. Low:57 Wind: SE 5-10 mph