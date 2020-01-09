The Snark: Dancing Flirty, Oscars & The View, Another Bachelor, Charming Situations, Fundraising, and Flu Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A good reason not to participate in Flirty Dancing….or the Friday Dance Party on Rising.

No host for the Oscars again this year…Derek is hoping the same for The View.

It’s another Bachelor spin-off. Derek has the first never-seen look at bachelor auditioning for the show.

The third time is a charm for some people, but not for one woman who said she was only making a donation.

An Instagram model sells her nude pics to raise money for the Australian bush fire relief fund. Derek is going to join the fundraising.

This year’s flu season is turning out to be the worst ever. And everybody is getting their shots…even our boss.

