West Lincoln High School Basketball Coach Charged With Assaulting Fan

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A West Lincoln High School basketball coach is facing charges for assaulting a fan following a basketball game Tuesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy working the game between West Lincoln and Newton-Conover said he heard a fan yell at Coach Chadwick Wright as he was leaving the floor after the game. The deputy said after Wright determined who made the statement, he reportedly ran into the stands and struck the man in the head. The two men began wrestling around in the stands, according to a news release. During that time, the deputy said a woman began taunting the coach and was pulled into the fight.

Deputies took Wright into custody and transported him to the magistrate’s office where he was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, simple assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

Wright was released on a $1,500 secured bond. No other details have been released at this time.