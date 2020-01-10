2nd Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2020 Reported In Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. — The second confirmed case of rabies for 2020 has been reported in Gaston County.

Officials with Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement received a call on Thornburg Road in Dallas on January 3rd in reference to a family dog killing a skunk.

The deceased skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog, a German Shepard, was up to date on his required rabies vaccinations and received a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure.

Animal Care and Enforcement canvassed the neighborhood to notify the community of the positive rabies results and to inform people to make sure they have their pets vaccinated.