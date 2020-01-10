CMPD Chief Putney Breaks Down Crime Statistics For 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breaking down the numbers. Charlotte’s top cop takes a look at the city’s overall crime statistics for 2019, and the steps the city is taking to fight back. Chief Kerr Putney addressed the issue of crime on Friday during his yearly Safety, Trust and Accountability Report.

“The most noticeable is 107 murders in our jurisdiction last year. I told you I don’t like talking about that number because that number represents a loss of life to 107 families. I don’t think a number does it justice” says Putney.

In 2019, overall crime was up by 6 percent compared to 2018. Violent crime was up 12 percent, homicides up by 90 percent, and property crime up by five percent.

“We’ve achieved about an 80 percent clearance rate overall this year. We’re proud of that, but it’s not good enough.

The chief also addressed why there were so many homicides in 2019. In some cases, he says…

“The reasons were petty, minor arguments, over drugs, over social media posts, over small amounts of money, 20 dollars in some situations,” says Putney.

The department also reported rape cases were down in 2019, six percent in the city. Arson cases and home burglaries also declined. Putney praised his officers for working around the clock to help solve crimes. He says the community also stepped up in 2019 in a big way. Crimestoppers received more than 3100 anonymous tips in 2019.

CMPD is recommending the city use a violence interruption program.

According to the department, cities that have implemented a violence interruption program have seen up to a 30% reduction in homicides. Each city has a slightly different model.

CMPD says the department may follow the program in St. Louis.