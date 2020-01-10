CMPD Launches Investigation To Determine If 13-Year-Old Girl Was Victim Of Sex Trafficking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating after they were contacted on January 1st regarding a 13-year-old who was being treated at Atrium Health and possibly the victim of sex trafficking.

CMPD detectives immediately launched an investigation. Evidence and information gathered during the course of the investigation revealed that the victim was communicating with representatives from an online escort service and negotiating a plan to make money through the escort service, according to a news release.

Preliminary information reportedly revealed that the victim worked with representatives with the escort service and was never held in captivity at any point against her will, according to a news release.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.