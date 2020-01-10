Unsettled Weather for the Weekend Ahead

Much warmer today with temps reaching the low 60s. Showers begin tonight ahead of a strong system, which will likely bring severe weather across the southeast on Saturday. Ahead of the cold front will be scattered showers, which will become more steady through the day Saturday. The timing of when this system reaches the Carolinas is in our favor (overnight Saturday into Sunday) A few rumbles will be possible, along with heavy rain, but the severe threat is low. We will get a brief opportunity to dry out Sunday into early Monday before this disturbance lifts back across the area, bringing rain through the middle of the next week.

Today: PM Showers. High: 61 Wind: SE 3-5 mph

Tonight: Chance Rain. Low: 56 Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sat: Rain/PM Storms. High: 70 Wind: S 10-15; G20

Sun: Rain Early. High: 70 Wind: SW 5-10 mph