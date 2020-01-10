VT Senator Wants To Ban Cell Phones For People Under 21

A Senator in Vermont introduced a bill this week, that would ban cell phones for people under 21… arguing they aren’t mature enough to use or own them.

According to WMAQ TV, if it became law – violating it would carry a $1,000 punishment, a year in jail, or both. Now, the Senator has said he does not expect the bill to pass.

Instead he is using it to make a point because he says similar arguments have been made by people advocating against tobacco, alcohol and guns.