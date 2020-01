Check out the list of 2019’s most popular pet names.

Top 5 Male Dog Names in Charlotte

Max, Charlie, Cooper, Tucker, Buddy

Top 5 Female Dog Names

Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy, Sadie

Kaylee is the #1 Trending Dog Name in Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Cat Names Male

Oliver, Jack, Simba, Charlie, Leo

Top 5 Dog Names Female

Luna, Bella, Lucy, Sophie, Kitty

Simba is the #1 Trending Cat Name in Charlotte, NC