Authorities In Catawba County Investigating After Convenience Store Robbed By Man In Skeleton Mask

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County are investigating after a man in a skeleton mask robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night at the Lake Lookout Market located at the intersection of Oxford School Road and River Bend Road.

According to officials, a man wearing a skeleton mask went in the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took an unspecified amount of money before fleeing on foot. Investigators say a customer, who was arriving at the store, chased the suspect but did not catch him.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race with a medium build between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a tan hoodie, camouflage pants, tennis shoes and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.