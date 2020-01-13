I-277 Improvements Continue This Week With Ramp, Lane Closures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Department of Transportation contract crews have scheduled several ramp closures this week as part of a $16.3 million project to improve the roadway and 22 bridges along I-277, weather permitting.

Monday and Tuesday night, crews will close the entrance and exit ramps at the South Boulevard interchange with the inner loop. The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Wednesday night, the inner loop entrance and exit ramps at Fourth Street will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Additional ramp closures will be in place over the weekend from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20:

the ramp from the outer loop to Carson Boulevard

the exit and entrance ramps where Fourth Street meets the inner loop; and

the ramp from the inner loop to East Stonewall Street

All the work is weather permitting and subject to change. Detour information will be online at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.

Drivers need to slow down and use extra caution while going through the work zones and the detour routes. They also need to pay extra attention to the road for their own safety, as well as any passengers, occupants of other vehicles and the construction crews in the area.