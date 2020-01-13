Iredell County’s Sheriff To Present ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Resolution To Commission

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County could soon join a growing number of North Carolina counties declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Cherokee, Rowan, Lincoln, Surry, Wilkes, and Rutherford Counties have all passed resolutions. Next week, Iredell County’s Sheriff Darren Campbell will present his own to commissioners.

“I think the national climate that we’ve seen in the last couple of years, it seems there’s an attack on the second amendment,” says Campbell. Restrictive gun law and restrictive legislation will only apply to law-abiding citizens. The criminals, no matter which way you say it, the criminals are gonna get what they want,” he says.

Campbell’s resolution says, in part, that it’s the duty of his office to ensure the Second Amendment Constitutional Rights of his citizens are protected. Iredell County now joins Davidson, Randolph, Gaston, and Alexander Counties which are also considering implementing similar resolutions.