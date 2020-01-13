Mooresville Cyclist Killed After Being Hit By Porsche In Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Troopers say a man was killed after he was hit by a Porsche while riding a bicycle in Iredell County.

The accident happened Sunday around 4:30pm on NC 115 (Mecklenburg Highway) near Bridges Farm Road.

Investigators with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say Earl Gillon, 64, of Mooresville was traveling south on NC 115 and suddenly turned left into the path of a Porsche as it was attempting to pass the bicyclist.

Troopers say the area where the driver of the Porsche tried to pass was straight, flat and marked with a double yellow line.

Troopers say Gillon died at the scene. The driver of the Porsche was not injured. Troopers do not believe that excessive speed nor alcohol are suspected.

The driver of the Porsche is cooperating with investigators and Troopers will present their findings to the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed in the case.