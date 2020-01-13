Rain & Rumbles Kicking off the Work Week

It’s a rowdy start to the work week with showers and storms for the lower third of the WCCB viewing area. Expect on and off showers throughout the day with another round of storms possible later this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Unsettled weather sticks around through the first half of the week – making it feel more like early April, rather than early January with highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and drier weather returns Thursday, but temps will remain above average in the mid-60s. Colder air filters in overnight with lows falling to the upper30s. Highs on Friday will reach the low 50s. Another round of rain will return on Saturday, but the entire weekend won’t be a washout with sunny skies on Sunday as temps settle into the low to mid-50s.

Today: 100% Rain and Storms. High: 66 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tonight: Showers/Fog. Low: 61 Wind: Light

Tue: Showers Likely. High: 70 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tue Night: Showers/Storms. Low: 60 Wind: SW 6-8 mph