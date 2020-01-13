Two West Rowan Middle School Teachers Charged With Sex Offenses Involving Student; Third Man Wanted

1/3 Ethan Grose Mugshot

2/3 Justin Avery Mugshot

3/3 Donovan Hernadez Mugshot





ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two West Rowan Middle School teachers are facing sex charges involving a student, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are also looking for a third man who is accused of sex offenses with the same juvenile.

Officials say Ethan Grose was arrested on December 23rd, 2019, and charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child. Grose is now also charged with Third Degree Exploitation. According to authorities, Grose posted a $25,000 bond following his initial arrest but was arrested again after after the new charge was obtained.

In addition, 29-year-old Justin Avery has also been charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child and Third Degree Exploitation. Grose and Avery are both teachers at West Rowan Middle School.

Investigators say both teachers communicated with the student through social media apps and exchanged sexually explicit images.

A third man, 24-year-old Donovan Hernandez, is not a teacher but also faces charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Third Degree Exploitation involving the same juvenile victim. Hernandez is a Salisbury resident and warrants have been issued for his arrest but detectives have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Donovan Hernandez is asked to call 911 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.