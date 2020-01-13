UNC Charlotte To Host April 30th Remembrance Concert At Blumenthal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced “United: A Remembrance Concert” that will take place on April 30 to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting on campus and pay tribute to the lives forever changed by the events of that day. The concert is part of a number of commemorative efforts planned as a day of remembrance both on and off campus.

“United” will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the Belk Theater at the Blumenthal Center for the Performing Arts. The concert, which will be hosted by CBS national correspondent and UNC Charlotte alum Don Dahler ’91, will feature the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. It will also include live musical, dance, theater and other artistic performances from UNC Charlotte students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as an original composition by faculty member John Allemeier. The composition will accompany an original video production that will both remember the victims but also the larger and united response of the greater Charlotte community.

“While nothing can be done to erase the memories and feelings of that day, it is my hope that this exhibition of song, dance and art will serve as a meaningful tribute to Reed Parlier, Riley Howell and all those who were affected by the events of April 30, 2019,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois. “I also hope this reflective showcase of talented artists and students will be a reminder of the enduring strength and spirit that exists in our Niner Nation community.”

UNC Charlotte will not hold classes on April 30. In addition to the concert, a number of on-campus activities will take place that day to allow faculty, staff and students to remember, grieve and support one another in the way they find most meaningful.

Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost to attend is $25 for the public and $10 for UNC Charlotte students, plus taxes and facility fees. Tickets are now available on the Blumenthal website, and all proceeds will benefit the April 30 Remembrance Fund, which supports the work of the Remembrance Commission.

Individuals who are unable to attend the concert are still welcome and encouraged to donate to the April 30 Remembrance Fund. For more information, visit ninernationremembers.uncc.edu.