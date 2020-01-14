Mecklenburg County Announces Closings For MLK Holiday

CHARLOTTE, NC – Mecklenburg County government offices and agencies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20th for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This includes all units of the Department of Social Services, the Tax Office, Elections Office, the Register of Deeds Office, and the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency offices.

The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).

The Health Department will be closed on Jan. 20th.

The Main Library and all library branches will be closed on Jan. 20th.

Solid Waste administrative offices and all Solid Waste facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20th.

Park and Recreation administrative offices be closed on Jan. 20th. Recreation Centers will be open holiday hours, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Senior Centers will be open. Nature Centers will be closed.

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center will be open 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Ray’s Splash Planet will open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Marion Diehl Pool remains closed for renovations.