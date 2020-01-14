Rock Hill Man Arrested Following SWAT Situation

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home on East Black Street following a domestic situation.

Officers were called to the home on January 13th around 5:30pm. The victim said her boyfriend assaulted her and held her against her will when she tried to leave their residence. Once her boyfriend left the home, police say the victim called 911.

Officers were able to get warrants against Ramon Hope, 40, 0f Rock Hill for kidnapping and domestic violence.

Just after 7:30am on January 14th, officers attempted to serve the warrants on Hope at the residence. Officers say Hope was inside the residence but refused to surrender to police or come to the door.

The Rock Hill SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and successfully negotiated Hope’s arrest.