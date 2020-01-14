Union County Officials Say Heavy Rains Caused Sanitary Sewer Overflow

MONROE, N.C. — Officials say a sanitary sewer overflow caused by heavy rains does not pose immediate danger to human health or the environment in Union County.

According to Union County Public Works, the sanitary sewer overflow occurred off Sardis Church Road near Indian Trail, at about 9:36 on Monday, January 20th and lasted until 5:17 p.m. on January 20th. Officials estimate about 13,800 gallons of wastewater entered Crooked Creek.

Union County conducts an ongoing program to identify and reduce storm water entry into the sanitary sewer system. The overflow was reported to the North Carolina Division of Water Quality. For additional information, contact the Union County Public Works Department at 704-296-4210.