Dale Earnhardt Jr. Applauds Luke Kuechly’s Decision To Retire

When asked how he felt when he heard Luke Kuechly’s retirement announcement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. immediately said “relief.”

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik has more reaction from Junior, who suffered dozens of concussions before he decided to retire from racing in 2017.

A day after the Panthers 28 year old linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL after 8 seasons, the former NASCAR driver spoke to reporters at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I’m sure he would have loved to have played longer, but he’s made some amazing, great choices for himself and for his family and his future,” Earnhardt said about Kuechly. “And he feels strongly about that decision. All you can do is support that. You have to want to support his decision.”