Dry And Mild Thursday, Much Colder Temperatures Return Friday

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few showers overnight, lows in the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog. Thursday will be pleasant with gradually clearing skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Friday will remain dry but noticeably colder with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next chance showers will be Saturday before dry conditions return Sunday. Highs will struggle into the upper 40s Saturday followed by mid 50s Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, areas of fog. Low 58°. Light wind.

Thursday: Gradually clearing, another mild afternoon. High 64. NW wind 5-15 mph, higher gusts.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, a chilly night. Low 32°. Light wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, much colder afternoon. High 50°. NE wind 5-15 mph.