Electronic Monitoring Arrest Leads To Discovery Of Over 200 Grams Of Marijuana, Stolen Gun During Search

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers serving arrests orders on an electronic monitoring suspect discovered marijuana, guns, cash, and drug paraphernalia following a search of the residence he was located at.

According to the CMPD, on January 9th, 2020, Hickory Grove Crime Reduction Unit officers went to a residence on Andora Drive off of Hickory Grove Road to serve arrest orders on 19-year-old Trey McClendon.

Officers located McClendon at the residence and arrested him without incident. The occupants of the residence gave officers permission to search the premises and during the search, officers found 208.2 grams of marijuana, two handguns, a rifle, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $3500 in cash. One was reportedly stolen in 2017.

McClendon was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm in addition to the order for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and felony possession of marijuana.