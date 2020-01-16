Much Colder Temperatures Return Friday, Showers Saturday

Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions are expected overnight with noticeably colder temperatures, lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase Friday night with scattered showers developing Saturday, highs in the upper 40s. Rain will taper off Saturday night with dry conditions returning Sunday into early next week. Highs will reach for the mid 50s Sunday followed by the 40s for next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and breezy, much colder temperatures. Low 33°. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, a chilly afternoon. High 50. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, a chilly night. Low 33°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold, showers developing throughout the day. High 48°. Light wind.