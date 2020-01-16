The Brooks’ Family Announces Reopening Date Of The Brooks’ Sandwich House

1/12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Brooks’ Family held a news conference on Thursday addressing the reopening of Brooks’ Sandwich House on February 1 as well as any safety concerns moving forward.

The iconic restaurant in NoDa plans to reopen on a Saturday. Normally the restaurant is only open Monday through Friday but will be opening this one-time to allow more people to enjoy the food.

The sandwich shop will no longer be serving breakfast and will open up at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday going forward.

This will help to make sure no one has to open up alone. It was even further stated that the plan going forward is that employees will arrive and leave the shop together to increase safety.

Scott Brooks, 61-year-old, was shot and killed on December 9 at the cash-only restaurant when attempting to open up.

The re-opening, which comes close to two months after the shooting, will also feature Protagonist beer as well as a vendor with shirts that will have Scott’s favorite motto on them which is ‘To Blessed to be Stressed.’ You can purchase the shirt HERE.

All proceeds from the shirt will go to Habitat for Humanity.