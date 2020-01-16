Winter Making a Comeback

Enjoy the last warm day of the week – colder temps are making a comeback. Highs today will reach the mid-60s. Chance showers for the mountain as a cold front passes through the region. This will bring drier air into the area, ultimately wiping away the clouds and leaving us with nice afternoon sunshine. Wind will pick up with a wind advisory for the high country until midnight. Expect winds out of the NW with gusts up to 50 mph for the higher elevations. Breezy elsewhere with 25-30 mph gusts possible. Falling into the 20s and 30s tonight with highs reaching the low 50s on Friday. Rain returns on Saturday. Chilly temps back in the forecast with a dry start to the next work week. Below average temps in the low to mid-40s for daytime highs.

Today: Sunshine returns.High: 65 Wind: NW 5-15; G25

Tonight: Cold. Low: 33 Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Inc. Clouds. High: 50 Wind: NE 3-6 mph G20

Friday Night: M. Cloudy. Low: 32 Wind: Calm