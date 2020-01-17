Chilly Temps Return, Saturday Showers

Much colder start this morning with wind chills in the teens for the mountains. Clear skies for the first half of the day, as clouds, fill in late ahead of another cold front. Seasonable highs return this afternoon. Saturday brings another round of shower – but, it will be the last batch of rain for the next few days. Sunday will end on a nice note with highs in the mid-50s and mainly sunny skies. Very cold early next week for MLK Day with the chill lingering on. Highs won’t get out of the low 40s.

Today: Seasonable. High: 50 Wind: NE 7-10; g20

Tonight: M. Cloudy. Low: 32 Wind: NE 7-10; G20

Sat: Rain Likely. High: 45 Wind: NE 5 mph

Sun: M. Sunny. High: 54 Wind: NW 10-15