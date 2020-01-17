CMPD Says New York Murder Suspect Is Believed To Have Fled To North Carolina

CHARLOTTE N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police along with New York State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is wanted for murder.

Jamaad Mikal Murphy, 26-year-old, is wanted for the murder of Matthew Napoleoni which occurred on November 3, 2019 in Middletown, New York.

According to police, Murphy is believed to have fled New York shortly after and may have traveled to North Carolina.

Murphy is described as 5 foot 10 inches, 180 pounds and having brown eyes and hair.

If anyone see Murphy, police have advised to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.