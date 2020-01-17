Concord Police Have Arrested Four Suspects In Connection To A Robbery Outside Of Concord Mills

The Latest:

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department has now made four arrest in connection to a robbery that happened in the parking lot of Concord Mills on January 5.

The suspects arrested are Chyna B’Nai Cross, 18, Myreon Bennett, 18, Jared Whitehead, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

According to police, the suspects were charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to that charge, Cross was additionally charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cross received a $125,000 bond on her charges, a press release said. Bennett and Whitehead each received a $50,000 bond while the juvenile remains in detention.

Concord Police has expressed thanks to the public for their help that led to the arrests of all four suspects.

Original Story:

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police are currently looking to identify three suspects responsible for a robbery outside of Concord Mills Mall which occurred on January 5th.

Police responded to the reported robbery on Sunday around 3 p.m. which took place in the parking lot of the mall outside of the Burlington Coat Factory.

The victims reported having cash taken from after being physically attached as well as threatened with a gun, a Concord news release said.

The suspects have been described as three black men.

One was wearing a gray “GAP” hoodie and a yellow beanie hat and was approximately 5’8″, according to reports.

The second suspect was wearing a black “ISL” jacket while the third suspect was described as light-skin and possibly bi-racial with long curly hair. The third suspect was wearing a gray zip up hoodie at the time.

Concord Police ask that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects to contact 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.