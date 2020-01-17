Oprah Winfrey Surprises East Charlotte Community One Day Before Wellness Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The queen of media Oprah Winfrey encouraged fans in East Charlotte to get up and dance, one day before her ‘2020 Vision Your Life in Focus Wellness Tour’ hits the Queen City. Winfrey stopped by a pharmacy on Monroe Road Friday afternoon to salute the work of a local doctor.

“I’m so happy to be here with Dr. Prince because I’ve heard about all the great work going on in this community, and I’m just here to say blessings to you sir” said Oprah Winfrey.

Dr. Martez Prince owns Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center. Winfrey praised Prince and his staff for going above and beyond to promote good health and wellness in the Charlotte community.

“They were looking for people in the community that were exuding wellness and that were helping others achieve their wellness goals,” says Prince, “The thing that sets us apart is we actually believe in patient education, so we focus on the patient and the positive outcomes that they need by understanding the patient and really just customizing their care,” he says. The pharmacy also offers free wellness checks to the community.

The Queen City is the latest stop on Oprah’s nationwide Weight Watchers Tour. She will share the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey, and offer guidelines to develop your own action plan to achieve good health.

WCCB Charlotte got an up close look at the unique, backstage design for the Oprah Live Tour stop in Charlotte. It includes more than 800 flowers and of course, some Weight Watchers treats.