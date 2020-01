ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Winding Way on January 17 at 1:12 p.m. for a report of an unconscious 48-year-old woman.

When the officers arrived they found that the woman was on the couch with a gunshot wound.

EMS and York County Coroner’s Officer were notified to respond to the scene.

The incident is now being treated as a homicide by the Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.