Statesville Police Say Foul Play Suspected In “Senseless Death” Of 25-Year-Old Woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Statesville, North Carolina, say foul play is suspected after a 25-year-old woman was found dead Thursday afternoon. Now they are asking for the members of the community to come forward with information.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers responded to reports of a deceased person on 8th street near Fayetteville Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th.

Arriving officers located the body of 25-year-old Shana Harmon.

Police say foul play is suspected and described Harmon’s death as “senseless” and “suspicious.” Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers 704-662-1340.