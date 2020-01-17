Two Suspects Including A Juvenile Have Been Charged In A Murder Investigation

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified and charged the suspects involved in the murder of 19-year-old David Burns.

According to police, 18-year-old William Avoki and a 17-year-old female were responsible for the murder.

After being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, Avoki was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The female suspect was interviewed and transferred to a juvenile detention center and has been charged with murder.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was found shot to death in a vehicle in north Charlotte overnight.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Holland Avenue near Statesville Avenue at about 12:32 a.m. Thursday morning.

Arriving officers found 19-year-old David Burns inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced Burns dead at the scene.

Two other men were found shot nearby and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say they do not know the relationship between the victims at this time.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call l 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.