WANTED: Saveon Carter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saveon Montrell Carter who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Carter, 18, is wanted for First Degree Burglary, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle, Larceny After Breaking or Entering, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Carter was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Catalina Avenue in Charlotte off of W 30th Street on January 17.

According to police, Carter has been described as 5’08” and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saveon Carter should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.