City Of Charlotte Closures For The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy this weekend into Monday. With the celebration there will be differences in traffic patterns and some city services that will not be available.

All of the City of Charlotte offices will be closed on Monday, January 20.

In addition the Solid Waste Services will not provide collection services on Monday this will result in a one-day delay for collection.

Friday customers will receive service on Saturday, January 25.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will still be in service but on Monday all bus routes will run according to its Saturday schedule.

The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line Connector will also operate according to Saturday schedules.

There will be no express service routes on Monday.

On Monday, the CATS Pass Sales Office and Customer Service will be closed.

On Saturday, due to the events including the MLK holiday parade which starts at 10 a.m. there is expected to be heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in uptown Charlotte.

