Concord Airport Soars To New Heights With Record Breaking Numbers In 2019

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport saw a record-breaking increase in passenger traffic in 2019.

Last year, the airport saw over 174,000 passengers that traveled via Allegiant Air.

This was an increase of 23% over 2018.

The airport started allowing commercial services in 2013 starting with twice-weekly service to Orlando for a total of four departures and four arrivals, a news release stated.

2019 Passenger Traffic Soars To High Elevations At Concord-Padgett Regional Airport "In 2019, over 174,000 passengers stepped into Concord by way of Allegiant Air at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. This was another record-breaking year, with an increase of 23% over 2018." pic.twitter.com/hvHjYfuQMN — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (@ConcordAirprtNC) January 17, 2020

Since then the airport provides service to a total of seven destinations that are located in Florida and Louisiana.

In 2019, Palm Beach International Airport was added to the options for passengers by way of Concord.

With the added services the City of Concord saw 1,367 flights arrive in 2019 as well as the same amount of flights leave the airport, a news release said. The airport also allowed over 179,000 passengers to safely travel out of Concord to other locations.