Girls In The Game: Victoria “Air” Jordan
Kelli Bartik Goes 1-on-1 With The Catawba Ridge Junior After Video Of Her Dunk Goes Viral
“Girls In The Game” spotlights young ladies in the world of sports.
This week, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik goes one-on-one with Victoria Jordan. The Catawba Ridge High School junior is a triple threat.
She has brains. She has beauty. And the girl can ball.
In September, Jordan posted a video on social media of her dunking over one of her male friends and it went viral.
