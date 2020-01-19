Girls In The Game: Victoria “Air” Jordan

“Girls In The Game” spotlights young ladies in the world of sports.

This week, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik goes one-on-one with Victoria Jordan. The Catawba Ridge High School junior is a triple threat.

She has brains. She has beauty. And the girl can ball.

In September, Jordan posted a video on social media of her dunking over one of her male friends and it went viral.

If you’d like to nominate a high school or college athlete, please reach out to Kelli at kbartik@wccbcharlotte.com