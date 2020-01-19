Live Nation Is Offering Discounted Tickets For Several 2020 Shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you looking for some fun, live entertainment? Look no further as Live Nation is offering discounted tickets for a limited time.

The discount will allow customers to access tickets to several shows for $25 or less using the offer code ‘HANGOVER’.

Some of the shows in Charlotte that will allow for the promo deal are Raphael Saadiq, James Arthur, Space Jesus, Overkill, Jacquees, Mod Sun and more.

The promotion started on January 17 and will end on the 26th.

To view the list of shows that are discounted with the promo across the nation, click HERE.