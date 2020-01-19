WANTED: Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Kirkpatrick, 29, is wanted for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Two Counts of Possession a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Kirkpatrick was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte on January 19.

According to police, Kirkpatrick has been described as 5’9″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.