Freezing temps to start the week

Freezing start to this MLK day with temps in the 20s for much of the area. Wind Chill making it feel even colder with a wind chill advisory for the mountains until 10 am. Single-digit to even below zero wind chills possible for the higher elevations. Much colder week with highs only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temps will fall to the mid-20s each night through Thursday. Sunny and dry for much of the week with clouds and rain chances returning on Friday. Temps will rebound to the mid-50s by Friday as well.

Today: Sunny. High: 42 Wind: N 8-10 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 24 Wind: N 5-7 mph

Tue: Sunny. High: 41 N 5-7 mph

Tue Night: Freezing. Low: 25 Wind: Calm