Cold Snap Stretches On

We’re off to another freezing start. Highs today will only break into the upper 30s to lower 40s as overnight lows tumble into the 20s. Dry and cold through Thursday. Rain returns on Friday along with warmer temps back into the low 50s. Seasonable highs will take hold for the weekend with sunshine returning by Saturday afternoon.

Today: Cold. High: 41 Wind: NE 7-10 mph

Tonight: Freezing. Low: 23 Wind: N 5-7 mph

Wed: Sunny. High: 47 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Wed Night: P. Cloudy. Low: 27 Wind: Calm