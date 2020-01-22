Cheraw Police Department Make Arrests After Suspects Shoot At And Wound Victims Who Were Driving In City Limits

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots being fired in the High Street area. Only a few minutes later the police received an additional call that there were two men in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

On January 21 around 8:22 p.m. the police received the first call. Not long after responded to McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital where they found that there were three men – but only two with wounds.

The officers were able to locate the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot where there was approximately eight bullet holes visible.

The Detective Unit investigated the situation and it was determined that two suspects chased the three victims and fired their gun at the victims.

This led to the vehicle being hit resulting in the front seat passenger and the rear seat passenger being hurt. The third victim who was the driver did not receive any injuries.

According to police, Holden John Floyd, 19-years-old, and Damian Moshe Sellers, 21-years-old, were both identified as the suspects around an hour after the shooting.

Floyd was charged with two counts of attempted murder while Sellers was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, a new released said.

After investigating it is believed that there was a prior disagreement between the victims and the suspects which resulted in the incident.

The case is still under investigation.